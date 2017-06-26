Kazakh govt to discuss new tourism development concept

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government will discuss a new Concept for tourist industry development in Kazakhstan in its session. This was announced by Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, the Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, at the international conference "Tourism and Future Energy: Unlocking Low Carbon Growth Opportunities" in the Congress Center of the Expo-2017 Exhibition Complex, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"As per the Head of State's assignment dd. November 24, 2016, we have updated the previous version of the Concept for Development of the Tourism Industry, taking into account the need for domestic and inbound tourism development, creation of regional cultural and tourist clusters with required infrastructure. And it is gratifying that tomorrow we will discuss our concept at the Government session, "Mukhamediuly said.

The Minister says that the Concept focuses on 6 clusters that reflect the geographical diversity and ethno-cultural identity of Kazakhstan that can be offer. These are "Astana - the Heart of Eurasia", "Almaty - Free Cultural Zone of Kazakhstan", "The Pearl of Altai", "The Great Silk Road Revival", "Caspian Gates" and "Unity of Nature and Nomadic Culture".

Mr. Mukhamediuly notes that the Concept puts the priority on development of promising tourism types for Kazakhstan, such as cultural and cognitive and ethnographic tourism, event tourism, camping and caravanning, trophy hunting tourism, sports and ecotourism.