    Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler Tenizbayev may get Beijing 2008 silver medal

    12:10, 19 November 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Greco-Roman wrestler Nurbakhyt Tenizbayev may become a silver medalist of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, Sports.kz reported.

    Earlier the International Olympic Committee took a decision to cancel the results of 16 participants of the Beijing Olympics including Azerbaijani Vitaliy Ragimov who had won a silver medal in Greco-Roman Wrestling in men’s 60kg weight division.

    Tenizbayev lost to Ragimov in semi-final and was awarded a bronze medal.

    Another bronze medalist is Ruslan Tyumenbayev from Kyrgyzstan.

     

    Sport
