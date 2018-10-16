Kazakh gymnast hits top six at Youth Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh gymnast Ayan Moldagaliyev came in sixth at the parallel bars final of artistic gymnastics at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh athlete scored 13.100 points. Japan's Takeru Kitazono claimed gold, while Yin Dehang of China and Sergei Naidin of Russia gained silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In addition, Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Nemerenko and Anastassia Arkhipova finished seventh (26.950) in the acrobatic gymnastics mixed pair event. A mixed pair from Bulgaria became the champions of the Youth Olympic Games. Israeli athletes finished second, whereas Ukraine secured bronze.





Photo courtesy of www.olympic.kz