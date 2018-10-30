Kazakh gymnast pockets 3 gold medals at Asian Cup in Mongolia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aidana Sarybai of Kazakhstan won the 1st Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Cup in Ulaanbaatar City, Mongolia, the press service of the National Olympic Committee informs.

Competing in the hoop, clubs, and ribbon events, the Kazakh athlete won three gold medals. In addition, she also struck silver in the ball exercise competition.

Among juniors, Kazakhstan's Elzhan Taniyeva also became the best in the exercises with a hoop, a ball, and a ribbon. In the final exercises with clubs, she won a silver medal.

Photo courtesy of gimnastika.pro