Kazakh gymnasts pocket 8 medals at international tournament in Israel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Female athletes of Kazakhstan participated in the international rhythmic gymnastics tournament in Tel Aviv, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Gymnasts of 10 countries competed in the international tournament.

Three gymnasts defended the honor of Kazakhstan: Dariya Zhaken (born in 2011), Ayaulym Kibassova (2008), and Zhansaya Zhanburshiyeva (2007).

Dariya Zhaken won two gold medals in the individual event with rope and ball.

Zhansaya Zhanburshiyeva brought the team two gold medals in the individual event ribbon and clubs, as well as one silver medal while competing with a ball.

Another Kazakh athlete, Ayaulym Kibassova, brought home two gold medals in the individual event with a rope and a ball and also won a bronze medal in the all-around competition.