    Kazakh handmade in great demand among tourists

    21:09, 03 August 2017
    Photo: None
      ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh craftsmen products, presented at the national art exhibition "Sheberler auyly" ("Village of Craftsmen") in Astana, are proving to be very popular among the guests of Astana, the Astana administration's media center reports.

    According to the organizers of the exhibition that brought together craftsmen from all over the country, foreign tourists prefer ethnic items with ornaments as they want to get authentic pieces of Kazakh craftsmanship that represent the land, its legacy, and  EXPO-2017 event Astana is currently hosting.

    The "Sheberler auyly" exhibition is held near the "Baiterek" monument in the heart of Kazakhstan's capital.

    The organizers especially note that all souvenirs that can be found here are reasonably priced since there is no middle man involved between the producers and buyers.

    The exhibition will last until the end of EXPO-2017 on September 10.

     

    EXPO 2017 Astana Art Culture
