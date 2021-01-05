Kazakh Head of State briefed on competition development in country

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the main areas of competition development in Kazakhstan, as well as about the implementation of his instructions to improve this sphere, Kazinform reports citing Akorda.

In particular, Serik Zhumangarin informed the President about the existing barriers for competition in various markets and the development of a National Project for the Development of Competition.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about some amendments in legislation, in particular, about the approaches for denationalization, regulatory mechanisms for public and private operators, as well as the introduction of an assessment of the impact of regulatory acts on the state of competition.

As part of strengthening the personnel potential of the sphere, the President was told about the opening of the master's degree program with major in «competition law» on the basis of KAZGUU University.

In addition, Serik Zhumangarin informed the Head of State about the launching of transparent exchange trading, including oil products, coal, electricity, liquefied gas and agricultural products, starting this year.

He also reported in detail on the progress of investigations conducted in accordance with the President’s instructions in the pharmaceutical and gas industries, as well as on new approaches to regulating medication prices.

In conclusion, President Tokayev gave the Agency’s Chairman a number of instructions related to the development of exchange trading, investigations being conducted by the Agency, as well as approaches to the protection and development of SME.