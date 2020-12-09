Kazakh Head of State chairs Higher Reforms Council session

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The session focused on ways to reform the State planning system, featured reports on macroeconomic policy, social sphere development, economic diversification, business regulation, judicial and police reforms, and public administration and services, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Addressing the session, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed that a new system of State planning should provide a program-reform coherency and linkage. According to him, the new State planning system needs to spare dogmatism and excessive formalities.

«It (State panning) needs to be pragmatic, providing more room for execution,» the Head of State said, adding that the Government should be working closely with the expert community and public.

The Kazakh President gave an instruction to focus on enhancing the digitalization process when it comes to reforming State planning as well as to come up with a new clear planning system.

Tokayev instructed to pay special attention to large-scale reforms, including the development of the Social Code, Digital Kazakhstan projects, APK-2025, noting that fair competition and reducing administrative pressure are systemic prerequisites for economic growth.

The session also focused on issues of reforming the judicial and law enforcement systems. According to the Kazakh President, the efforts on incorporating advanced IT technologies into activities of judges and law-enforcement officers should be carried forward. Tokayev called special attention to upskilling of judges and law enforcement personnel.

Having warned that frequent reforms in criminal and criminal procedure legislation tend to destabilize the law enforcement system as a whole and disorient those working in the field, the Kazakh President expressed hope that the reforms in that domain will gain traction and bring in concrete results next year.

According to the President, the entire system of public administration should adopt a «client-focused» approach, with Kazakhstanis as its main client, which requires its almost full reset from public service to local administration.

The session ended with the adoption of the work plan of the Higher Council for Reforms under the Kazakh President for 2021 and the establishment of the composition of the Advisory Committees.