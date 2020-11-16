Kazakh Head of State chairs meeting concerning measures against spread of coronavirus infection

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has chaired a meeting centered on the measures against the spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The meeting taken place vie videoconference saw participation of the Government members, heads of a number of government bodies, governors, and mayors.

While addressing the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State noted that during the pandemic domestic doctors gained the necessary experience, learnt to define the main symptoms of the virus, and the ways to fight it. He went on to say that the healthcare system had been significantly strengthened, mass testing had been conducted, and better detection of contacts had been in place.

The Kazakh President also mentioned the domestic businesses’ flexibility to operatre and the citizens’ attitudes during the pandemic.

Having mentioned the second wave of the pandemic, the Head of State noted that the State’s task is to curb the spread of the pandemic so as to avoid a repeat of the spring lockdowns.

The President pointed out the importance of systemic measures against the coronavirus infection due to growing numbers of infection in some regions, noting accurate tracking of infections as a must in the fight against the virus.

The Head of State instructed the Health Ministry as well as the National Statistics Bureau to devise comprehensive approaches to formation, assessment, and analysis of medical statistics as well as ensure full readiness of all medical facilities, including military ones.

Tokayev also tasked to provide health workers with personal protection means in full, with the Government ensuring the availability of raw materials for the domestic producers of masks and other personal protection means as well as transparency.

Having noted that any obstacle or crisis opens up an opportunity, the President pointed to the country’s achievements as two domestically made vaccines are among COVID-19 candidate vaccines and in clinical trials.

The President said that the Government’s top priority is to put the domestic vaccine into production by making the procedures of interim registration easier and completing the construction of the plant for industrial and experimental and production of vaccines.

The agreement to build a plant to make the Russian COVID-19 vaccine has been reached between the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia, with the Kazakh Government already in talks with investors.

The meeting has also been addressed by Kazakh PM Askar Mamin, Health Minister Alexei Tsoi, Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev, and others.