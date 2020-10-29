Kazakh Head of State holds expanded session of Interior Ministry Board

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An expanded session of the Board of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan has taken place under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, focusing on the 9 months activities of the internal affairs bodies and progress on the implementation of the tasks given by the President, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Attending the session were the heads of the services of the Internal Affairs Ministry, territorial departments of police and district inspectors from all regions of the country.

Addressing the present, the Kazakh Head of State expressed gratitude to all workers of the internal affairs bodies who have been diligently performing their duties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

«To preserve stability of the State and unity of society is a key task,» said the President, underlining the part the police, patriotism and selfless play in that.





The Head of State also underscored that inter-ethnic accord and stable society are the country’s main values.

He also noted the importance of implementing a service model of interaction between internal affairs bodies and citizens of which «police office is within walking distance» needs to be a key part.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for continuation of structural transformations, noting its role in implementing the reforms.





In his speech, the President also stressed the importance of personnel policy and digitalization in the activities of the police, enhancement of the fight against illegal drug trafficking, improving the domestic penitentiary system.

The Kazakh President also stated that the country is to grant amnesty to persons convicted for small crimes not threatening the safety of citizens and the State on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of independence.