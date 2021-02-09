Kazakh Head of State meets Kazatomprom Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – During the meeting, the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was briefed on the main outcomes of the 2020 work of the National Atomic Company and the plans for the upcoming period, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Pirmatov said that despite the pandemic all the tasks set for the Company had been fulfilled. Kazatomprom has been achieving high sales indicators for the third consecutive year and remains the world leader in the market in terms of production and sale of uranium.

The Kazakh President was also informed on the progress on the digital transformation program, business processes’ improvement and completion of the plant for fuel assemblies production.

In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of instructions.