Kazakh Head of State partook in Altyn sapa Contest Awards Ceremony

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Altyn sapa (Golden quality) Awards Ceremony where the best business projects are awarded in several categories has taken place with participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

In his remarks, the Kazakh President noted that during the years of independence the plethora of new domestic businessmen who now fuel the national economic has emerged with the support of the State.

Over 1,300 new productions have sprung across the country over the years of industrialization, leading to new goods being produced. 200 thousand jobs have been created.

According to the President, the country is embracing new specialties, thus, contributing to national competitiveness and wellbeing.

Despite the ongoing pandemic a 3.3% rise in the country’s manufacturing was observed in the 11 months period. The share of SMEs in GDP has grown from 24 to 32% over the past five years. The number of those involved in entrepreneurship rose by 21% from 2.8 to 3.4 million.

This year the 8th package of legislative initiatives providing for further deregulation, procedure simplification, reduction in the time of delivering public services to businesses has been adopted. The Kazakh President accentuated that thee further denationalization of the economy is key to promoting real competition and creating equal opportunities for all entrepreneurs.

During the pandemic, the State provided deferrals and tax holidays as well as relieves and preferences amounting to over KZT1.5tln to businesses.

The Almaty-based KELET JSC won «Best Industrial Project,» KSP steel won «Best Innovative Project» at the Altyn sapa (Golden quality) Awards Ceremony. The awards were presented on behalf of the Kazakh President by Kazakh PM Askar Mamin.