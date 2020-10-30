Kazakh Head of State urges citizens to follow quarantine rules

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has once again called on Kazakhstanis to observe the quarantine measures on his Twitter account, Kazinform reports.

In his Twitter post, the Kazakh President noted that the COVID-19 situation in many foreign countries is alarming and that serious measures are being taken everywhere, including recurring lockdowns. The President has once again urged Kazakhstanis to follow the recommendations issued by the Health Ministry and quarantine measures.

«The Government has been acting based on the interests of businesses and economy. Lessons from the fight against the 1st wave of the pandemic were taken into account. The governors are instructed to act depending on the epidemiological situation,» shared the President, pointing to the role of the citizens themselves (in the fight against the virus).