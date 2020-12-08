Kazakh Head of State vows support to volunteers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an instruction to the Government to develop legal mechanisms for encouraging and promoting social-oriented activities, Kazinform cites the Twitter account of the President.

According to the Kazakh President, Kazakhstanis acted in unity during the trying times. Many good deeds have been done. He also noted that volunteers have become a high civil responsibility and true patriotism model as the country wrapped up the Year of Volunteer.

The President noted that volunteering will continue, pledging the State’s support to volunteers.

Tokayev instructed to the Government to develop clear and effective legal mechanisms for encouraging and promoting social-oriented activities.

«The new charity law aimed at systemic support for social activities is in preparation so as charitable and volunteer organizations could get a legal status for necessary working conditions,» his Twitter post reads.