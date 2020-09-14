Kazakh health minister elected as Chair of WHO Regional Office for Europe’s 70th session

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 70th session of the WHO Regional Office for Europe has begun its work online which for the first time elected Kazakhstani Health Minister Alexei Tsoi as its chair, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

Addressing the session, the Kazakh health minister stressed how honored he is for as well as emphasized high responsibility that comes with his election as the chair of the 70th session of the WHO Regional Office for Europe.

In his speech, the minister underscored that with the support from the international community, the WHO, and in cooperation with countries, Kazakhstan continues its COVID-19 fight. Tsoi assured that the COVID-19 situation has stabilized and that there are measures envisaged in case a surge in new COVID-19 cases occurs. The measures include sufficient COVID-19 beds, pharmaceuticals as well as others.

The 2-day session that will be participated by health ministers and high-level representatives from 53 WHO member states of Europe as well as representatives of partner organizations and civil society is to focus on health issues. These issues include the COVID-19 fight in the region and its experience and the new European health program for 2020-25.

During the first day of the session, it is expected that Her Royal Highness the Crown Princess of Denmark will deliver her speech, while the Standing Committee of the Regional Committee for Europe of the 27th convocation is to address with the report. Adoption of the draft resolution is also scheduled.

It is also informed that WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom is to provide updates on the picture at the global level as well as the experience in fighting the COVID-19 virus.

The second day of the session is to debate the WHO reformation in Europe. The Regional Committee is to be presented the review on the current and planned activities of the WHO Regional Office for Europe regarding the WHO transformation at the global and regional levels.