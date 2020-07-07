  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Health Minister names regions with high shortage of medical workers

    14:26, 07 July 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoi has named the regions of Kazakhstan with the high shortage of medical workers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the healthcare minister, the high shortage of medical workers has been observed in Atyrau and Mangistau regions. The minister said medical workers across the country are sent to both regions to meet the demand.

    As for the Kazakh capital and other regions, medical university and college employees have been enrolled to avoid shortages.

    Notably, the Healthcare Ministry is working to renew the regulations, simplify the procedures to import pharmaceuticals, modify COVID-19 treatment, introduce new pharmaceuticals, and reach out to the public via social networks.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!