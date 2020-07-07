Kazakh Health Minister names regions with high shortage of medical workers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoi has named the regions of Kazakhstan with the high shortage of medical workers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the healthcare minister, the high shortage of medical workers has been observed in Atyrau and Mangistau regions. The minister said medical workers across the country are sent to both regions to meet the demand.

As for the Kazakh capital and other regions, medical university and college employees have been enrolled to avoid shortages.

Notably, the Healthcare Ministry is working to renew the regulations, simplify the procedures to import pharmaceuticals, modify COVID-19 treatment, introduce new pharmaceuticals, and reach out to the public via social networks.