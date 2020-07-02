  • kz
    Kazakh Health Minister on importance of restrictive measures

    17:15, 02 July 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Health Minister Alexey Tsoi spoke of the importance to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus now so as to avoid overwhelming hospitals with COVID-19 patients in the fall, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Tsoi, strict restrictive measures to halt the spread of COVID-19 could result in much fewer patients during the epidemic season. «Our task is to stop the spread so as to see a reduction in the number of infected,» Tsoi told a briefing at the Central Communications Service on Thursday.

    As he said, such measures could prevent the risk of overwhelming the health care system making sure sufficient beds are in place.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
