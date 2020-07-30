Kazakh Health Minister signs order on mandatory mask-wearing

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi has issued an order making wearing face masks outdoors mandatory, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The country has taken measures to make ensure people observe the quarantine rules, the minister told a briefing at the Central Communications Center on Thursday. Among such measures is holding people to account for violating the quarantine rules.

He also said that the order making wearing face masks outdoors and in public places mandatory has been issued on July 30 to build on the progress reached in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

According to him, foreign countries including 43 U.S. states, Poland, and Australia have the same measures in place.