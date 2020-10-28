  • kz
    Kazakh Health Ministry issues daily update on COVID-19 numbers

    10:30, 28 October 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,114 people, including 275 children, are under coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Those include 2,267 COVID-19 patients being treated as in-patients and 847 - as out-patients.

    In Kazakhstan, 126 COVID-19 patients suffer from severe COVID-19 and 12 - from critical COVID-19. The number of COVID-19 patients put on ventilators is 15 countrywide.

    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
