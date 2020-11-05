Kazakh Health Ministry updates COVID-19 numbers in country

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 5,223 people, including 340 children, are being treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Those under coronavirus treatment include 2,572 COVID-19 patients being treated as in-patients and 2,651 - as out-patients.

148 people are being treated for severe COVID-19. The number of patients with critical COVID-19 stands at 25, while those put on ventilators number 26.