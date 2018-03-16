Kazakh heavyweight boxer secures gold at Feliks Stamm Tournament 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxers are fighting in the finals of Feliks Stamm Tournament 2018 which is underway in Warsaw, Poland, Sports.kz reports.

In the final bout (91 kg weight category), Kazakh boxer Anton Pinchuk defeated Arslanbek Achilov of Turkmenistan by split decision.



It should be mentioned that earlier, Ilyas Suleimenov (56 kg), Bekdaulet Ibragimov (64 kg), and Aslanbek Shymbergenov (69kg) won gold at the tournament earlier.

In the meantime, Kazakhstan's Abay Tolesh (75 kg) and Adilbek Niyazymbetov (81 kg) lost to Russian boxers in the finals.