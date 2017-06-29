  • kz
    Kazakh heavyweight Dychko signs with U.S. promotion company

    09:45, 29 June 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Heavyweight Factory promotion company has announced singing a promotional contract with Kazakhstani heavyweight Ivan Dychko, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    "Today Olympic bronze medalist Ivan Dychko @ivandychko signed a promotional contract with us. This 6foot9inch 255 lb superpower will be blasting his way to the top until he reaches the heavyweight championship of the world," The Heavyweight Factory captioned a snap of Dychko on its Instagram.

    The Heavyweight Factory is based in Florida.

