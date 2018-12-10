Kazakh history comes alive at museum in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A holographic diorama depicting the events of the Battle of Orbulak in the 17th century has been installed at the Astana Military Historical Museum, Kazinform has learned from the official website of the City Hall.

The Battle of Orbulak was a battle during one of the Kazakh-Dzungar Wars. In 1643, 600 Kazakh warriors under the command of Zhangir Khan and Zhalantos Batyr defeated the 50-thousand Dzungar army headed by Erdani Batur.

"The Battle of Orbulak is compared to the legendary battle of the 300 Spartans against a ten-thousand Persian army. [The battle of Orbulak] sets an example of courage, heroism and incredible strength of the Kazakh people's fighting spirit. No doubt the battle was included in the world chronicle of glory and military prowess. The success of this battle was determined, first of all, by Zhangir Khan's military prowess," the press service of the Military History Museum said.

The interactive wall projecting historical scenes of 1643 has recently appeared at the museum.

