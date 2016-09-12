  • kz
    Kazakh hockey player found dead in Russia's Novosibirsk

    22:49, 12 September 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Well-known Kazakh and Russian hockey player - 39-year-old Pyotr Devyatkin - was found dead by police in Novosibirsk, Kazinform refers to Sport-Express.

    Devyatkin played for Moscow's Dinamo, Neftekhimik, Salavat Yulayev, Spartak and Amur.

    He became a quarter-finalist of the 1998 Olympic tournament in Nagano as a member of the Kazakh team.

    In recent years, Devyatkin worked as a children's coach in Sakhalin. He had a wife and a little child.

    Pyotr Gennadyevich Devyatkin was born March 8, 1977 in Ust-Kamenogorsk. He was a quarter-finalist of the 1998 Winter Olympic Games, champion of Russia in 1995 and champion of the 1999 Asian Games.

    Sport Incidents
