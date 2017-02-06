Kazakh hockey players 6th at Universiade 2017

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakh hockey squad played against Great Britain in the Women's Classifications (5-7) Game #14 at the Baluan Sholak Ice Hockey Arena at the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Team Kazakhstan defeated the British hockey players 6:0.



Bulbul Kartanbayeva put the Kazakh team on the scoreboard in the first period. Malika Aldabergenova, Arai Shegebayeva and Tatyana Likhaus scored their respective goals in the second period. Elvira Ramazanova and Bulbul Kartanbayeva gave Kazakhstan 6:0 lead in the final stanza.



The Kazakh squad was ranked 6th at the Universiade.



China and the U.S. will face in the Women Finals Bronze Medal Game at 4:30 p.m. today. Canada and Russia will clash in the Women Finals Gold Medal Game at 8:00 p.m. today.