Kazakh hockey team beats Denmark at U18 World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan national team won Denmark in the 4th match of Ice Hockey U18 World Championship Division 1 Group A in Bled, Slovenia, Sports.kz reports.

In the opening period Danish Albert Praem and Kristian Kragh scored first and Valeriy Neroyev from Kazakhstan struck back.



The middle frame gave a lead to Kazakhstan by David Makutski and Batyrlan Muratov but Denmark's Jonas Røndbjerg succeeded to tie the score.



The tie remained during the final period. The extra period resulted in Kazakhstan's victory brought by Sayan Daniyar.



Thus, the score of the match between Kazakhstan and Denmark is 4:3 (1:2, 2:1, 0:0, 1:0).

On April 13, Kazakhstan will meet with France.