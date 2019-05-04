Kazakh hockey team stuns Belarus for the first time in world championships history

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national hockey team for the first time in history of world championships defeated Team Belarus, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

By crashing Belarus in the IIHF World Ice Hockey Championships Division I, Group A at Barys Arena in the Kazakh capital, Team Kazakhstan secured their berth in the top division.



Nikita Mikhailis put Kazakhstan on the scoreboard in the 9th minute of the match. Talgat Zhailauov gave Kazakhstan a 2:0 lead in the 16th minute of the first period.



In the second stanza the Belarusian side tied the score with two goals netted by Demkov and Feoklistov.



However, the Kazakh side surprised their opponents with a precise puck in the overtime scored by Arkadiy Shestakov. It should be noted that Belarus won all ten previous matches against Kazakhstan at the world championships.



With 11 points the Kazakh national team tops the Group A overall standings. Belarus is ranked 2nd with 10 points. Coming 3rd is South Korea with six points. Slovenia, Lithuania and Hungary have three points each.



On the final day of the IIHF World Ice Hockey Championships Division I, Group A Slovenia will clash with Lithuania, Belarus will take on South Korea and Kazakhstan will face off with Hungary. The winner of the tournament will be announced after all matches are played.