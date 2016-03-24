Kazakh hockey team to play friendlies with France, Hungary and Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Team Kazakhstan will clash with France, Hungary and Russia in a series of test matches ahead of the 2016 Ice Hockey World Championship.

Head coach of the Kazakh squad Yevgeniy Koreshkov revealed the news in an interview with R-Sport.

Moscow and Saint Petersburg will host the championship on May 6-22. Kazakhstan will play in Group A against Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, Latvia, Norway and Denmark, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"The Kazakh side will train in Astana till the end of the month. Then, we will play two friendlies against Hungary in Budapest on April 29, a friendly against Russia on May 1 and later against France in Saint Petersburg," Koreshkov confirmed.