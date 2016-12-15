Kazakh honey displayed at Chinese fair

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Three companies based in North Kazakhstan region showcase their products at the Made in Kazakhstan fair in China, Kazinform has learnt from the regional chamber of entrepreneurs.

Dairy company Molprodukt LLP and private entrepreneur-beekeeper Pelepushko brought their products to the fair organized on the threshold of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence.



At a recent business forum akim (governor) of North Kazakhstan region Yerik Sultanov noted that China is interested in buying honey from beekeepers of the Kazakhstani region.



"Vegetable oil refining plant that has recently opened in North Kazakhstan region is expected to produce 300,000 tones of product per year and export some part of it to China. Investors are planning to build a huge agro-industrial park in the region related to export of our products to China. They expect two ministries to agree export of meat, dairy products, crops and honey," said Sultanov.



He also recommended local beekeepers to increase production of honey, since demand for the product is expected to grow.



A big investment project of one of the North Kazakhstan enterprises is set to be presented at the fair as well.



This is the second time the North Kazakhstan producers take part in a Chinese fair.