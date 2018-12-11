Kazakh Honorary Consulate opens in India's largest financial state

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - On December 10, 2018, the opening of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Indian city of Gandinagar with the consular district of the state of Gujarat took place, Kazinform reports.

He was headed by a well-known businessman, managing director of the company Chandan Steel Limited, Mr. Dilip Chandan. His company was founded in 1969 and is engaged in the production, rental and international export of metal and steel products, located in the State of Gujarat. Mr. Chandan is known in government and business circles of the country. He is a member of the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Managing Director at Chandan Minirals PL, Chandan Gemstones PL, Indic Geo Resources PL, Sach Geo Resources PL, Kalikund Investment B.V. Netherlands and several other well-known public organizations of India.



The opening ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan was attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India Mr. Bulat Sarsenbayev, Chief Minister of the State of Gujarat, Mr. Vijay Rupani Saheb, State Minister of Public Development of the State of Gujarat, Mr. Ramanbhai Patkar, Member of the Indian Parliament Mr. Devji Patel.



Ambassador of Kazakhstan in India Bulat Sarsenbayev, in his speech, noted the symbolism of the event on the eve of the 27th Anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He noted the outstanding role of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in the formation and development of Kazakhstan. The diplomat expressed confidence that the Honorary Consulate will contribute to the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and India in the fields of IT industry, engineering, tourism and transport and logistics infrastructure, as well as agriculture.



Guest of Honor, Chief Minister of the State of Gujarat, Mr. Vijay Rupani Saheb expressed confidence that the opening of the Honorary Consulate would make a significant contribution to the deepening of bilateral economic ties and increase the flow of mutual investments. The distinguished guests emphasized that due to the far-sighted policy of the Head of Kazakhstan H.E. Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Republic of Kazakhstan achieved great success on the international arena.



On the same day, Kazakh Ambassador Sarsenbayev delivered a lecture at the University of Gujarat, during which he familiarized the faculty and students of the university with the latest achievements of Kazakhstan-India relations, as well as the role of Kazakhstan in the international arena. The audience showed deep interest in the success of our country and especially in the recent Address of President Nazarbayev to the people of Kazakhstan, which was translated and distributed as well in Hindi.



After a successful lecture at the University of Gujarat, Ambassador Sarsenbayev took part in the roundtable of the Chamber of Commerce of Gujarat, where he introduced leading businessmen and representatives of the business community with the investment opportunities of Kazakhstan, and also urged to actively establish mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. The roundtable participants expressed interest in developing relations with the Republic of Kazakhstan and wished success to the newly appointed Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the state of Gujarat.



In the evening of the same day, on the occasion of the Inauguration of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in the State of Gujarat, a solemn reception was held with the participation of representatives of the Government and Parliament of the State of Gujarat, business circles and the diplomatic corps.



Gujarat is India's main producer of tobacco, cotton and peanuts, rice, wheat, millet and corn. Sown area is almost half of the total area of the State. In addition, with developed dairy farming, Gujarat is India's largest milk producer.



In addition, the Stateof Gujarat, through the creation of the International Financial Center GIFT City in 2007, became the largest financial center in the country. Currently, about 300 international leading companies from around the globe operate at the financial center.



India's largest and most modernly equipped seaport Mundra has turned the State of Gujaratin to the country's main transport and logistics hub.

Most recently, the highest monument in the world was opened in the Indian state of Gujarat - the monument is dedicated to one of the leaders of the nation and the ally of Mahatma Gandhi, Vallabhai Patel. He entered the history of the country as a fighter for the independence of India and one of the authors of its Constitution, who helped to unite the isolated states of the country. In honor of this monument is called the Monument of Unity. The height of the monument is 240 meters. The opening of the monument allowed the creation of prerequisites for the development of the tourist potential of the State.



It should also be noted that the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes from the state of Gujarat and was even twice elected to the post of Chief Minister.