Kazakh, Hungarian businessmen gather at business forum in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh-Hungarian Business and Investment Forum has kicked off in the Kazakh capital as part of the visit of Hungarian Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Mihály Varga to Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

In attendance are over 150 businessmen from both countries.



"Forum has become an effective mechanism of establishing direct business contacts between our countries. Hungary is one of the key trade, economic and investment partners of Kazakhstan in Europe. We welcome the expansion of bilateral economic cooperation based on the growing interest of Hungarian business to cooperation with our country," said Kazakh Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov in his opening remarks.







The sides are expected to sign 10 cooperation agreements on the sidelines of the forum.



Kazakh and Hungarian businessmen will hold a number of bilateral meetings within the framework of the forum and discuss the problems of cooperation in agro-industrial complex, light and food industry, construction, chemical industry and machinery.