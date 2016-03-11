  • kz
    Kazakh-Hungarian duo advances in Indian Wells

    10:26, 11 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and Timea Babos of Hungary advanced to the second round of the women's doubles event at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells with the prize fund of over $6.7 million.

    In the opening match the Kazakh-Hungarian duo outclassed Croatian Darija Jurak and German Laura Siegemund in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. The match lasted for 1h 9min.

    Shvedova and Babos will clash with Chinese tandem Sai Sai Zheng and Yi-Fan Xu in the second round.

    Source: WTA

