    Kazakh-Hungarian duo battles through to Eastbourne semis

    10:19, 23 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan and Timea Babos of Hungary have advanced to the semifinal of the Aegon International Eastbourne in Great Britain after eliminating a Chinese duo.

    The Kazakh-Hungarian tandem routed Yifan Xu and Saisai Zheng in straight sets 7-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinal-match.

    In the semifinal Shvedova and Babos will vie against Hao-Ching Chan and Yung-Jan Chan from Chinese Taipei.

    Source: Sports.kz

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
