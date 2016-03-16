  • kz
    Kazakh-Hungarian duo eases into Indian Wells semis

    08:40, 16 March 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova and Hungarian Timea Babos advanced to the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells with the prize fund of over $6 million, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the quarterfinal-match Shvedova and Babos eliminated Slovenian duo Andreja Klepac and Katarina Srebotnik in three sets 5-7, 6-4, 10-3.
    The Kazakh-Hungarian tandem hit three aces and made four double faults, where the opponents served only one ace and made one double fault.
    The match lasted 1 hour 32 minutes.
    Shvedova and Babos will face the winners of Raquel Atawo and Abigail Spears vs. Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Coco Vandeweghe in the semifinals.

