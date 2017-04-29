Kazakh ice hockey team fails to enter IIHF top division

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Korean and Ukrainian teams took the ice in the final match of 2017 Men's World Ice Hockey Championship Division I, according to Sports.kz.

In the opening frame the teams delivered no pucks. In the middle period they traded goals, and the same score remained during the final frame and the extra period. The South Koreans turned out to be stronger than their rivals in the shootouts.

As a result, Austria with 12 points is the first at the tournament and the second is South Korea with 11 points and defeating Kazakhstan which ranks the third. Therefore, the first two teams secured their berths in the TOP Division.