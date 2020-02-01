Kazakh ice skaters sweep five medals at Four Continents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE. KAZINFORM The first-ever Four Continents Speedskating Championship kicked off on January 31 in Milwaukee, the U.S.

On the Day 1 of the long-track speed skating event Kazakh ice skaters swept five medals, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

Roman Krech won the bronze medal in the men’s 500 m. In the women’s 3000m Nadezhda Morozova secured silver. Vitaly Shchegolev grabbed gold and Dmitry Morozov clinched silver in the men’s 5000 m .

Kazakh skaters also captured the men’s team sprint bronze giving way to Korea and China.

The championship will run until February 3.



