    Kazakh industrial development committee head named

    12:26, 15 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister decreed to appoint Kanat Baitov as the head of the Industrial Development and Industrial Security Committee of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry, the PM's press service reports.

    Baitov born in 1968 is a graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, and the Kokshetau Economics and Management Institute.

    Since February this year he has been acting as the deputy chairman of the Industrial Development and Industrial Security Committee.

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Appointments
