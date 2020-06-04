Kazakh infectious hospitals purchase 87 vibroacoustic devices to fight coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Ministry of Health purchased 87 vibroacoustic devices for infectious diseases hospitals, Kazinform reports with the reference to the Ministry’s Telegram channel.

The use of vibroacoustic therapy in the treatment of pulmonary complications, which occur due to the novel coronavirus infection, is made in accordance with the requirements of national standards.

It should be noted that the device is developed and manufactured by a domestic company BARK Technology. It exports vibroacoustic devices to the UAE, Singapore, Russia, Uzbekistan and other countries.