    Kazakh Information Minister buys dombra at Kazpochta online store

    19:11, 21 September 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev bought dombra, a musical string instrument, for his colleague at postmarket.kz.

    "I had a chance to use the new service www.postmarket.kz launched by JSC Kazpochta to develop e-commerce in the cities and regions of Kazakhstan," Minister Abayev wrote in a Facebook post.

    "I found a great present for my colleague in Made in Kazakhstan section," he added.

    Postmarket.kz offers fast delivery of the things you order to any destination in Kazakhstan at attractive prices.

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Ministry of Information and Communications Government News
