Kazakh Information Minister buys dombra at Kazpochta online store

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev bought dombra, a musical string instrument, for his colleague at postmarket.kz.

"I had a chance to use the new service www.postmarket.kz launched by JSC Kazpochta to develop e-commerce in the cities and regions of Kazakhstan," Minister Abayev wrote in a Facebook post.



"I found a great present for my colleague in Made in Kazakhstan section," he added.



Postmarket.kz offers fast delivery of the things you order to any destination in Kazakhstan at attractive prices.