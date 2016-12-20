Kazakh Information Minister comments on social media glitch on December 16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev has commented on social media glitch that occurred on December 16, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"It [the block] has nothing to do with Mukhtar Ablyazov's interview. That was a technical glitch. Such things happen. But the incident sparked public outcry as it coincided with December 16 [the Independence Day]," the minister noted.



Recall that Facebook and Instagram users in Kazakhstan couldn't access their accounts on December 16. YouTube and Google were blocked as well.



Earlier the Ministry of Information and Communications said in a statement that technical reasons had caused the glitch.