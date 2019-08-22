Kazakh Information & Social Devpt Ministry, NOC, and NPC to co-op for Olympics and Paralympics media support

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the National Paralympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan have signed today the Memorandum of Cooperation before and during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Kazinform cites the ministry’s press service.

The memorandum was signed by Deputy Minister Nurgul Mauberlinova, General Secretary of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan Saken Mussaibekov, and Executive Director of the National Paralympic Committee of Kazakhstan Yerlan Suleimenov.

The memorandum is intended to popularize the principles of the Olympic and Paralympic movement before and during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, the development of high performance sport and mass sport in Kazakhstan.

Deputy Minister of Information and Social Development Nurgul Mauberlinova highlighted the importance of the memorandum and the upcoming Olympic Games, to which it is dedicated.

«The Olympic Games are a big holiday, which, of course, in addition to a huge contribution to popularizing sport, promoting a healthy lifestyle, also yields serious image-building dividends to the countries whose athletes climb the Olympic medal podium. We well remember many glorious pages when our athletes made the whole world express great respect for Kazakhstan. Therefore, our ministry will, in every possible way, facilitate media support of the performances of our athletes and their fight to qualify for the Olympics,» said Nurgul Mauberlinova.

«The pre-Olympic season, which is crucial and significant for the athletes, has begun. Athletes are competing to secure berths at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. At the instruction of Timur Kulibayev, President of the National Olympic Committee, we are conducting well-targeted preparations for the Olympics, providing all our athletes with everything necessary. The sport season is very intensive - just yesterday at the Climbing World Championships in Japan, our athlete Rishat Khaibullin became a bronze medalist, having also fulfilled the Olympic qualification standard. The World Judo Championships start in a few days. And in September, we will meet the best wrestlers in Nur Sultan - the World Wrestling Championships will be held here for the first time. Our athletes defend the honor of the country also in other sports, and it is important that they are known. We are grateful to the Ministry of Information and Social Development for their assistance and for fruitful collaboration on the threshold of the Olympic Games,» said Saken Mussaibekov, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

The Executive Director of the National Paralympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Suleimenov emphasized the significance of the memorandum.

«We greatly appreciate the Ministry of Information and Social Development for the opportunity to promote the Paralympic Movement in Kazakhstan. Such a joint project is being implemented for the first time. We really hope for the television broadcast of the Tokyo Paralympic Games as this has not ever happened in the history of our country,» he said.