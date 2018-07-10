Kazakh Invest and UAEIIC to cement ties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Invest and International Investors' Council of the United Arab Emirates debated prospects for cooperation in Astana, primeminister.kz reports.

Reps of Kazakh Invest national company met with the UAE delegation led by the Secretary-General of the UAE International Investors Council (UAEIIC), Jamal Saif Al Jarwan, within the framework of Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable-2018.



The parties debated prospects for cooperation and implementation of new investment projects involving the UAE business in priority economic sectors of Kazakhstan.



The sides signed a memo of cooperation following the talks.