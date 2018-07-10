  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Invest and UAEIIC to cement ties

    10:20, 10 July 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Invest and International Investors' Council of the United Arab Emirates debated prospects for cooperation in Astana, primeminister.kz reports.

    Reps of Kazakh Invest national company met with the UAE delegation led by the Secretary-General of the UAE International Investors Council (UAEIIC), Jamal Saif Al Jarwan, within the framework of Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable-2018.

    The parties debated prospects for cooperation and implementation of new investment projects involving the UAE business in priority economic sectors of Kazakhstan.

    The sides signed a memo of cooperation following the talks.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Astana Foreign policy Investment projects Foreign investments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!