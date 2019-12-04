Kazakh Invest board meeting held

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s board meeting of Kazakh Invest National Compnay JSC chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin debated were results for the past 11 months, primeminister.kz reports.

228 investment projects worth USD 55 bln are being realized with support of Kazakh Invest in agro-industrial, machine-building, mining, petrochemical, transport and logistics, renewables and building industries. As stated there, the EU member states, the US, Russia, Turkey, Singapore and China rank among the top investors.

8 projects worth USD 454 mln were fulfilled for the past 11 months. It is planned to put 10 projects up to USD 487 mln into operation.

The meeting debated the staff size and redrafted organization structure, internal audit service report, action plan for the board of directors for 2020, etc.