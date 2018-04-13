Kazakh Invest interested in bolstering investment coop with UAE

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Invest national company held a number of meetings with reps of the largest Arab and international companies on the margins of the VIII Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) in Dubai, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

While in Dubai, Kazakh Invest top management reached agreements with such global players as General Electric, Al Ahli Holding Group, Al Nowais Investments, Kaaf Investments, Loukil Group, Phoenix Global DMCC, Royal International Group, Kanoo Group, Petromal and many others.



Negotiations between Kazakh Invest and the UAE Ministry of Economy, UAE International Investors Council (members of which are Mubadala, DP World, Emaar, Etisalat, Borouge and more), Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Furjairah Free Zone and Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, Shurooq, turned out to be a success.



Kazakh Invest CEO Saparbek Tuyakbayev made a presentation of Kazakhstan's investment opportunities at the AIM plenary session. As part of the presentation, Mr. Tuyakbayev especially focused on the measures and tools of state support of industrial and innovative activity in terms of attracting investment into Kazakhstan's economy.







In order to bolster bilateral cooperation in the sphere of attraction of investment, Kazakh Invest and the AIM inked the cooperation agreement.

The meetings resulted in both sides expressing their potential interest in a number of investment projects in the priority sectors of Kazakhstan's economy.



Following the results of the visit, Kazakh Invest plans to coordinate bilateral relations between business communities of the UAE and Kazakhstan in terms of attracting investment and implementing investment projects.

