KAZAKH INVEST, Kazakhstan Engineering to jointly push export of hi-tech products

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - KAZAKH INVEST JSC and Kazakhstan Engineer JSC will jointly push export of hi-tech products made in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from Kazakhstan Engineering's press service.

Deputy Chairman of KAZAKH INVEST Meirzhan Maikenov and Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan Engineering Vadim Shakshakbayev signed the memorandum of cooperation in Astana on Tuesday (May 23).



"As per the memorandum, we will help push export of domestically made engineering products. For instance, we will organize a presentation of several Kazakhstan Engineering enterprises at the largest military and technical exhibition ARMIYA-2017 in Russia in late August," Mr. Maikenov noted.







The sides intend to develop cooperation in terms of international trade and render information support while holding various events abroad.



Over the past years KAZAKH INVEST has been involved in pushing export of products made by Kazakhstan Engineering enterprises, including Eurocopter Kazakhstan Engineering LLP, Kazakhstan Aselsan Engineering LLP and Tynys JSC.







KAZAKH INVEST JSC was founded to promote non-resource exports and attract foreign investors.



Kazakhstan Engineering JSC is a holding that comprises 26 enterprises. "National Welfare Fun "Samruk-Kazyna" JSC is the sole shareholder of the company.