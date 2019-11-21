KAZAKH INVEST: Kazakhstan side participated in the Exhibition of Agricultural Machinery

HANNOVER. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan delegation participated in the largest International Exhibition of Agricultural Machinery «Agritechnica - 2019».

The event was attended by the Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture of the Federal Republic of Germany, J. Klöckner, the Prime Minister of the Federal State of Lower Saxony, S.Weil, as well as about 2,000 guests from among representatives of official and business circles.During the exhibition, negotiations were held between the First Deputy Akim of the North Kazakhstan Region M.Tasmaganbetov and the foreign representative of Kazakh Invest in Germany A.Tumysheva with the representatives of CLAAS company. At the exhibition, some conditions of the Project and plans for signing the Road Map were discussed within upcoming visit of the Kazakh delegation at the highest level, Kazinorm refers to the press service of the KAZAKH INVEST.

«This exhibition has become an effective platform for representatives of the political and economic circles of Kazakhstan and Germany. Today, Kazakhstan is consistently implementing reforms aimed at improving the investment climate. An open dialogue between government agencies and businessmen is carried out as well as the infrastructure for attracting investments is improved. I am sure that in the near future, the results of negotiations held at the exhibition will be the start up of new industries and joint ventures» - said Ainur Tumysheva.In addition, on the sidelines of the Hannover exhibition, the Kazakh delegation held a number of meetings with German companies, such as: Karcher (the world's largest manufacturer of cleaning equipment), Lemken (a global manufacturer of agricultural equipment with a turnover of 380 million euros), Adler Arbeitsmaschinen (manufacturer of the K 750 sweeper and snow blower), Agravis Technik (agricultural equipment supplier), etc.The main topic of the negotiations was the development of investment and technological cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federal Republic of Germany. The representatives of German companies were informed in detail about Kazakhstani national policy to attract foreign investments and support Kazakhstani exports aimed at creating a favorable investment climate, improving the investment infrastructure, ensuring an «open dialogue» and interaction between the state and investors. Particular attention was paid to the advantages of investing in the economy of Kazakhstan, specifically, existing preferences and benefits.Every two years, at the Agritechnica exhibition, the latest developments in agricultural machinery, high technology, industrial innovation, as well as current industry trends are demonstrated. In addition to agricultural equipment, innovative products, advanced solutions and new technologies for water and energy saving, as well as concepts of sustainable management and future production are demonstrated at the exhibition.

This year the exhibition was visited by more than 450 thousand people, and the number of exhibitors exceeded more than 2,800 ones from 53 countries across the world. This year, the main topic of the fair was the «Global Agriculture - Local Responsibility».