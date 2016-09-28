Kazakh Investment Ministry plans to implement 20 new projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan is planning to implement 20 new projects.

Minister Zhenis Kassymbek talked about the new projects at the plenary session of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan which was dedicated to the draft law "On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On republican budget for 2016-2018".



"Aside from 75 billion tenge previously earmarked from the republican budget, Baiterek Holding will attract additional 75 billion tenge from the market. These funds will be used to implement 20 new projects in various sectors, namely engineering, chemical industry and petrochemistry. Nearly 2,000 workplaces will be created thanks to these projects. Plus, the republican budget will receive 6.5 billion tenge of taxes annually," the minister said.



Yerbolat Dossayev, head of Baiterek Holding, added that work on eight out of 20 projects has already begun.