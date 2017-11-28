Kazakh investors welcome in Armenia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani investors can freely work in the free trade zones of Armenia, Kazakh Ambassador to Armenia Timur Urazayev stated at the press briefing in Astana on Tuesday.

Ambassador Urazayev announced that Armenia and Iran are planning to create a singe free trade zone. If the project is successful, Armenia can become a trade bridge between the Eurasian Economic Union member states and the third countries.



"For instance, a free trade zone has been created in the Syunik Province of Armenia that borders on analogous zone in northern Iran," said Mr. Urazayev, adding that those zones offer an opportunity to EAEU member states to invest into them.



In his words, Kazakhstani investors were invited to work in the Syunik Economic Zone.



The Kazakhstani diplomat added that presently there are 80-140 enterprises in Kazakhstan with Armenian capital that function in industry, construction, trade, hotel and restaurant industries.



"There are some 40 joint Kazakh-Armenian enterprises that operate in SME sector in Armenia," he said in conclusion.