    Kazakh, Iran FMs hold telephone conversation

    09:14, 09 April 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif reviewed fight against coronavirus in a phone call late on Wednesday, Kazinform refers to the press service of the ministry.

    The parties have discussed the coronavirus infection situation as well as measures being taken to stop the spread of the disease.

    The interlocutors also discussed the issues of transport and logistics transit, and drew attention to the need to maintain unhindered cargo transportation.


