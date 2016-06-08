Kazakh-Japanese coop in science and new technologies discussed in Tokyo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Ambassador to Japan Erlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev met with member of the Japanese Government - State Secretary for Science, Technology and IT Aiko Shimajiri, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.

The Japanese analyst highly appraised political and socio-economic reforms conducted by Kazakhstan in 25 years of its independence and step-by-step development of friendly relations between the two countries.

A.Shimajiri pointed out the prospects of cooperation in business and cultural-humanitarian spheres between the two countries’ regions.

The parties discussed also the opportunities of attraction of Japanese investments and technologies to the development of promising infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan with the consideration of Nurly Zhol economic policy as well as participation of Japanese technological companies and organizations in preparation and organization of the EXPO-2017.